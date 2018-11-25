Ducks' Josh Mahura: Bumped down a rank
The Ducks reassigned Mahura to AHL San Diego on Sunday.
Mahura was recalled for injury relief and suited up for three games, posting an assist, a plus-3 rating and six blocked shots. The Ducks recalled Andrej Sustr and Andy Welinski to help fill the void.
