Manson (upper body) missed Tuesday's practice session, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Manson logged just 6:14 of ice time versus Minnesota on Monday before leaving the game due to his upper-body injury. After racking up 37 points for the Ducks in 2017-18, the 29-year-old blueliner has seen his point total steadily drop each of the last two campaigns. If the Illinois native does miss any significant amount of time, it would likely result in more minutes for Jacob Larsson and could see Ben Hutton make his season debut.