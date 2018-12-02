Ducks' Ondrej Kase: Dishes two helpers Sunday
Kase tallied two power-play assists during Sunday's 6-5 win over the Capitals.
Kase has quietly amassed three goals and seven points in his last eight outings and looks to be heating up after a concussion cost him the first 18 games of the season. The 23-year-old winger is shaking the rust off and could have a breakout season the rest of the way, so those in deeper formats should consider rostering him while they still can.
