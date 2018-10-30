Kase (concussion) has no timetable for his return, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

The Ducks could use Kase to help spark their offense that's averaging 2.4 goals per game (28th in the league) as he had 20 goals and 38 points in 66 games last season while averaging just 13:55 per game. Kase also shot at a high rate, firing 146 shots in that span. It's unclear where the 22-year-old will fit in once he's ready, but there certainly could be a spot in the top six available if the Ducks' offensive struggles continue.