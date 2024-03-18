Mintyukov posted an assist, along with three shots and three hits, in Sunday's 4-2 loss to St. Louis.

With three goals and 26 points on the season, Mintyukov is having a solid rookie campaign. He has scuffled lately, though, as he has no goals in his last 12 games, and Sunday's helper was only Mintyukov's third assist over that span. He's getting ice time and the production hasn't completely dried up, but Anaheim isn't scoring in droves, which makes it hard to depend on production from Mintyukov.