Gudas (upper body) is set to play Friday against Seattle, per Alyson Lozoff of Bally Sports West.

Gudas is drawing back into the lineup for the first time since March 14. He has six goals, 16 points, 124 PIM, 213 hits and 142 blocks in 60 outings in 2023-24. Gudas' return will likely lead to William Lagesson being a healthy scratch Friday.