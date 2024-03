Gudas (upper body) won't be in the lineup Tuesday against Minnesota, per Derek Lee of The Sporting Tribune.

Gudas will miss his third straight contest. It's unclear at this time if he will be available for Thursday's matchup versus Chicago. The 33-year-old blueliner has accumulated six goals, 16 points, 124 PIM, 142 blocked shots and 213 hits in 60 appearances this season.