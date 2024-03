Gudas (upper body) did not travel with the team and won't play Tuesday versus Seattle, according to Derek Lee of The Sporting Tribune.

If Gudas doesn't join the Ducks at some point during the team's five-game road trip, he could be out until April 5 versus the Kraken. The 33-year-old blueliner hasn't played since March 14 due to his upper-body issue. Gudas has compiled six goals, 16 points, 124 PIM, 142 blocked shots and 213 hits in 60 appearances this season.