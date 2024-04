Gudas notched an assist, five hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.

Gudas has a helper in each of the last two contests, and he's added 13 hits and eight blocked shots over four games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 33-year-old defenseman remains a physical and reliable defensive presence. He's at 18 points -- his most since 2018-19 -- with 226 hits, 150 blocked shots, 128 PIM and 86 shots on net through 64 appearances.