Johnston recorded two hits and a fighting major in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Johnston has gone 15 games without a point, but he's piled up 30 hits and 22 PIM in that span. The 30-year-old winger is in the Ducks' lineup for toughness, and that's what has kept him on the ice more often than not since December. He's stuck on three assists with 103 hits, 111 PIM, 38 shots on net and a minus-10 rating over 57 appearances this season.