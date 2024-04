Johnston failed to record a point over his last 10 contests in 2023-24.

Johnston had just four points with 139 hits, 117 PIM and a minus-12 rating over 68 appearances in his first year with the Ducks. He's under contract for two more seasons with a $1.1 million cap hit. He can help provide toughness on the Ducks' fourth line, but if the team experiences an influx of talent, he could be waived again as he was at the start of 2023-24 to make room for more talented players.