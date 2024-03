Johnston scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Johnston sniped a shot past Jonas Johansson at 13:49 of the first period. It was Johnston's first goal of the season and first point since Feb. 19. The 30-year-old winger has four points, 40 shots on net, 111 PIM, 104 hits and a minus-9 rating through 58 appearances. He's a fourth-line fixture when in the lineup for the Ducks, offering very little in the way of fantasy value.