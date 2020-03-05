Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Pockets helper
Getzlaf managed an assist, three blocked shots, two hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.
Getzlaf had the primary helper Sam Steel's second-period tally to put the Ducks ahead 3-2. In his last five outings, Getzlaf has three points, 10 PIM and 11 blocks. The 34-year-old center is at 41 points, 138 shots, 51 PIM, 114 hits and 66 blocks in 65 appearances this year. He's no longer an elite producer on offense, but his all-around numbers are solid despite a poor team situation with the Ducks.
