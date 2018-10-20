Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Probable for Saturday's game
Getzlaf (groin) is expected to return to the lineup against the Golden Knights on Saturday, Elliott Teaford of the Orange County Register reports.
The Ducks captain reportedly practiced Friday, forming a line with rookie Isac Lundestrom and Rickard Rakell. While this bodes well for his chances of suiting up against Vegas, it'll be worth checking back during pregame warmups to see if Getzlaf is a safe activation after missing the last five games.
