Getzlaf recorded an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Getzlaf's assist was a milestone in two ways -- it was his 700th career helper, and it also came on Jamie Drysdale's first NHL tally. The 35-year-old Getzlaf needed 1,082 games to reach 700 assists, and he also has 277 goals to his credit. For the 2020-21 campaign, the veteran center is up to 12 points in 29 outings. He's added 48 shots on net, 45 hits and 15 PIM.