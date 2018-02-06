Ducks' Ryan Miller: Allows six in loss

Miller saved just 33 of 39 shots during Monday's 7-4 loss to Toronto.

The veteran has now lost three consecutive games to dip to a 6-4-5 record, .915 save percentage and 2.67 GAA for the campaign. With John Gibson nursing a lower-body injury, Miller could continue to see a few more starts over the coming weeks. However, it's Gibson's crease once he's fully healthy, so Miller's fantasy upside is likely limited to being a spot-start option and handcuff to Gibson.