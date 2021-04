Miller will retire from the NHL following the conclusion of the 2020-21 campaign.

Miller will retire having posted a 390-289-87 record with a .914 save percentage and a 2.63 GAA in an absurd 794 career appearances split between the Sabres, Blues, Canucks and Ducks across 18 seasons. Miller currently holds the record for most all-time wins by an American-born goaltender, a record that likely won't be broken anytime soon.