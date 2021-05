Miller stopped 23 of 25 shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Kings.

Saturday may have been the last time Miller plays in an NHL game, which likely contributed to the Ducks scoring a half-dozen for just the second time this season. The 40-year-old improved to 4-8-1 with a 3.49 GAA and an .885 save percentage in 15 appearances this year. If this is indeed Miller's last game, he ends with 391 wins in 795 appearances -- the highest win total of any American-born goalie in NHL history.