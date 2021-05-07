Miller will defend the blue paint during Saturday's road matchup with Minnesota, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Saturday will be the final NHL contest of Miller's career, as the 40-year-old netminder has announced he plans to retire following the conclusion of the 2020-21 campaign. The winningest American-born goaltender will try to end his career on a high note by picking up his fifth victory of the season in a tough road matchup with a Wild team that's averaging 3.58 goals per game at home this campaign, third in the NHL.