Ducks' Ryan Miller: Blanks Stars on Wednesday

Miller made 41 saves in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Stars.

It was the veteran netminder's third shutout of the season and 42nd of his career. The long-time Sabres star has turned back the clock this week, putting together an 80-minute shutout streak since John Gibson (lower body) got injured in Monday's win over the Golden Knights, and if Gibson is unable to return to the crease Saturday, Miller could be a solid DFS play on the road against the Coyotes.