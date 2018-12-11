Ducks' Ryan Miller: Diagnosed with MCL sprain

Miller (knee) is expected to miss six weeks of action and has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

The team made the announcement on Tuesday after head coach Randy Carlyle dropped a hint pertaining to a Miller update last night. The 38-year-old's knee injury came after several players slid into him during a recent game, back on Dec. 9. The veteran netminder is scheduled to be re-evaluated in two weeks, but in the meantime, the Ducks claimed Chad Johnson off waivers to help bolster the crease while Miller recovers.