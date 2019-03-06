Ducks' Ryan Miller: Facing off against Arizona

Miller will protect the road cage in Tuesday's game versus the Coyotes, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Miller is one of the top backups in the league with a .925 save percentage and a 6-4-1 record. He'll patrol the crease for the first leg of back-to-back games. Miller draws a tough opponent, as the Coyotes have won six straight games while averaging 3.67 goals per contest in that span. Meanwhile, the Ducks have scored just six goals over the last six outings, so Miller will likely need to be a brick wall to secure a win.