Ducks' Ryan Miller: Inks extension
Miller signed a one-year extension with the Ducks on Thursday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Miller appeared in 20 games last season, going 8-7-2 while posting a 2.76 GAA and .912 save percentage and recording one shutout. Among American-born goaltenders, the Michigan native is also the all-time leader in wins (378) and second in shutouts (44) over 757 career NHL games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...