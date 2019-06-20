Ducks' Ryan Miller: Inks extension

Miller signed a one-year extension with the Ducks on Thursday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Miller appeared in 20 games last season, going 8-7-2 while posting a 2.76 GAA and .912 save percentage and recording one shutout. Among American-born goaltenders, the Michigan native is also the all-time leader in wins (378) and second in shutouts (44) over 757 career NHL games.