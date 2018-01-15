Ducks' Ryan Miller: Makes 26 saves in Monday's loss

Miller stopped 26 of 29 shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Making just his second start since Christmas, Miller wasn't able to keep a lid on a Colorado offense that's been explosive on home ice. The 37-year-old still has a 2.10 GAA and .932 save percentage on the season, but he doesn't see enough action behind John Gibson to provide much fantasy value outside of DFS formats.