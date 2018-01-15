Ducks' Ryan Miller: Makes 26 saves in Monday's loss
Miller stopped 26 of 29 shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Avalanche.
Making just his second start since Christmas, Miller wasn't able to keep a lid on a Colorado offense that's been explosive on home ice. The 37-year-old still has a 2.10 GAA and .932 save percentage on the season, but he doesn't see enough action behind John Gibson to provide much fantasy value outside of DFS formats.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...