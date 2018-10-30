Ducks' Ryan Miller: Starting against Flyers

Miller will start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game against Philadelphia, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Miller has played well in limited action this season, compiling a 1-1-0 record in three appearances while posting a 2.17 GAA and .938 save percentage over that span. The American netminder will look to stay sharp and secure his second victory of the campaign in a matchup with a struggling Flyers team that's lost three consecutive games.

