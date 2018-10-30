Ducks' Ryan Miller: Starting against Flyers
Miller will start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game against Philadelphia, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Miller has played well in limited action this season, compiling a 1-1-0 record in three appearances while posting a 2.17 GAA and .938 save percentage over that span. The American netminder will look to stay sharp and secure his second victory of the campaign in a matchup with a struggling Flyers team that's lost three consecutive games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.