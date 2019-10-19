Play

Ducks' Ryan Miller: Unexpectedly starting Friday

Miller (undisclosed) will tend the home goal Friday, Ducks PA announcer Phil Hulett reports.

Miller was originally expected to back up John Gibson in Friday's contest, but he will instead draw the start. The 39-year-old missed Wednesday's game against the Sabres with the undisclosed issue. Miller's only other start this season resulted in win over the Blue Jackets, with the veteran goalie allowing just one goal.

