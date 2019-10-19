Ducks' Ryan Miller: Unexpectedly starting Friday
Miller (undisclosed) will tend the home goal Friday, Ducks PA announcer Phil Hulett reports.
Miller was originally expected to back up John Gibson in Friday's contest, but he will instead draw the start. The 39-year-old missed Wednesday's game against the Sabres with the undisclosed issue. Miller's only other start this season resulted in win over the Blue Jackets, with the veteran goalie allowing just one goal.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.