Ducks' Sami Vatanen: Gearing up for season debut

Vatanen (shoulder) was spotted on the ice taking line rushes with Jaycob Megna on Saturday morning, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports, adding that it appears the Finn will make his season debut for the evening's contest against the Lightning.

A respected two-way defenseman, Vatanen compiled 24 points (three goals, 21 assists) last season, which actually least qualified as a down year offensively for the power-play quarterback. Still, he's recorded 100-plus blocked shots in each of the past three campaigns to widen his appeal in the fantasy realm. It would be wise to wait for official confirmation from the Ducks that Vatanen is good to go, but then again, Stephens sounds quite certain that the 2009 fourth-round draft pick will be out there.