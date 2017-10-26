Ducks' Sami Vatanen: Still not ready

Vatanen (shoulder), as expected, is not ready to return to action, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Fantasy owners might have been expecting an early return after teammates Hampus Lindholm suited up a week ahead of his original timeline, but it appears Vatanen is still trending toward a Nov. 1 reintroduction to the lineup. The defenseman remains on injured reserve and the club would need to demote, waive or designate somebody for IR in order to activate him.