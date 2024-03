Terry (upper body) will be a game-time decision ahead of Friday's matchup with Dallas, Derek Lee of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Terry has been out of action for three of the Ducks' last five outings due to an upper-body injury. In the two games he played over that stretch, the 26-year-old winger averaged 16:43 of ice time while generating one assist and zero shots. If Terry can get back to 100 percent, he should slot into a top-six role where he figures to offer decent fantasy upside.