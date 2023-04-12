Terry logged an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks.

Terry has gotten on the scoresheet in nine of his last 10 outings, though he missed five games due to a personal matter in that span. He's picked up four goals and seven assists over those 10 contests. The 25-year-old winger is up to 59 points (13 on the power play), 185 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 69 contests overall. Assuming he plays Thursday versus the Kings, he'll have a chance to reach the 60-point mark for the second season in a row.