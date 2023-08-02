Terry, who was a restricted free agent, agreed to a seven-year contract with Anaheim on Wednesday.

The Ducks didn't release the financial terms of the deal, but it's reportedly worth $7 million annually, per Eric Stephens of The Athletic. That represents a huge raise compared to his previous three-year, $4.35 million contract. Terry broke out in 2021-22 with 37 goals and 67 points in 75 contests and he performed similarly well last season, contributing 23 markers and 61 points in 70 games. The 25-year-old should be a key offensive force for the Ducks through the length of his new contract.