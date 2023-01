Terry notched an assist and five shots on goal in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Devils.

Terry set up an Adam Henrique goal in the second period. The 25-year-old Terry is mired in a 12-game goal drought, though he's managed six helpers and a minus-5 rating in that span -- solid numbers given the Ducks' problems in virtually all facets of the game. The winger has 34 points (eight on the power play), 124 shots on net and a minus-10 rating through 43 outings this season.