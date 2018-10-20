Fantasy Hockey Rankings, Week Oct. 22-28: Model that beat experts says start Anthony Duclair, Reilly Smith

The 2018-19 NHL season is in full swing and Fantasy hockey owners are now in the thick of it. As you set your lineups, nothing is more valuable than a reliable set of Fantasy hockey rankings. They can help you win leagues that set lineups weekly and daily. If you're struggling to find a reliable set of Fantasy hockey rankings for Week 3, SportsLine's advanced computer model has your back.

Their model can help guide you as you look to stake an early lead in your Fantasy hockey leagues. In head-to-head matchups where there are wins and losses at stake in every category, you'll need these Fantasy hockey rankings to help get maximum value out of your lineup.

Last week, the model's rankings nailed it by advising Fantasy hockey players to bench Penguins winger Patric Hornqvist. The result: he didn't score in either game, managed only two shots on goal, and carried a plus/minus of -1. Now, the model has simulated every NHL game this week (Oct. 22-28) and crunched the numbers. You can only see the results at SportsLine.

One player the model loves this week: Blue Jackets winger Anthony Duclair. Owned in fewer than 20 percent of Fantasy hockey leagues, SportsLine projects him to have a top-20 showing at right wing this week.

Duclair turned heads last week with a spectacular goal against the Flyers and now has two goals and two assists in his first six games. Duclair will have three games at his disposal from Oct. 22-28 and should provide more scoring punch for Columbus.

And a massive shocker: the model puts Vegas Golden Knights winger Reilly Smith into the upper echelon for this week. Started in just 60 percent of Fantasy hockey leagues, Smith finishes well inside the top 10 for left wingers.

Smith scored 60 points last season in just 67 games while leading the Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup Finals. This year, he has four points in his first seven games for a modest start, but he's projected to have a league-winning week.

The model is also calling for a surprising goalie owned in just 51 percent of Fantasy hockey leagues to finish in the top five of the rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? And where does every player stack up? Visit SportsLine right now to get Fantasy hockey rankings for every single position, and see which shocking goalie finishes in the top 5 this week, all from an advanced computer model.