Flames' Adam Ruzicka: Inks entry-level deal
Ruzicka secured a three-year, entry-level contract with Calgary on Friday.
Ruzicka racked up 78 points in 65 games this season split between OHL Sudbury and Sarnia. The 19-year-old was selected by the Flames in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL Draft. The youngster will likely be given a year or two to develop in the minors before getting a shot at the 23-man roster.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...