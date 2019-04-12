Ruzicka secured a three-year, entry-level contract with Calgary on Friday.

Ruzicka racked up 78 points in 65 games this season split between OHL Sudbury and Sarnia. The 19-year-old was selected by the Flames in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL Draft. The youngster will likely be given a year or two to develop in the minors before getting a shot at the 23-man roster.