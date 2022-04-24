Jarnkrok provided an assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Jarnkrok set up Dillon Dube on the first of his two goals in the contest. It's been a tough run for Jarnkrok with the Flames -- he's been limited to three assists in 14 appearances since he was traded from the Kraken. Through 63 games overall, he has 29 points, 100 shots on net, and a minus-15 rating. The Swede will likely continue to play in a third-line role with time on the second power-play unit, but he hasn't done enough on offense with his new team to warrant much fantasy attention.