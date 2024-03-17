Jarnkrok (hand) was placed on long-term injured reserve Saturday, per CapFriendly.
This will be Jarnkrok's second stint on LTIR due to a hand injury this season, though it's unclear if the issues are related. The Maple Leafs activated Conor Timmins (illness) from LTIR in a corresponding move.
