Jarnkrok (hand) may not be ready for Game 1 of the postseason. Coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters Monday, "Still to be determined, but I think he's more in a day-to-day situation. Unfortunately we're running out of schedule here," per Mark Masters of TSN.

Jarnkrok is going to travel with the team but won't suit up for the final two games of the regular season. As such, he'll finish the year having played in just 52 games for the Leafs in which he earned 10 goals and 11 helpers. Still, even with his extended absence, Jarnkrok should be in contention for a bottom-six role once given the all-clear.