Flames' Dalton Prout: Physical despite loss
Prout tossed six hits and blocked a shot in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Golden Knights.
After finding himself in the press box for three games, Prout made a physical impact on Wednesday's contest. He now has 31 hits and 14 blocked shots in 15 appearances this season, but with a crowded blue line in Calgary, Prout isn't likely to get many opportunities to suit up.
