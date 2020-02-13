Play

Prout (upper body) took the ice after the Sharks' morning skate session Monday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Prout last took the ice for a one-game return against Anaheim in mid-November and has appeared in just two games all season. The blueliner's return is likely still a ways off, but his presence on the ice in any capacity is a good sign.

