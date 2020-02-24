Sharks' Dalton Prout: Returns from conditioning stint
The Sharks recalled Prout from his conditioning stint in AHL San Jose on Monday, Sharks beat writer Sheng Peng reports.
Prout logged three AHL games, so he could be an option for Tuesday's matchup against the Flyers. He's hasn't played an NHL game since November, and he'll likely work on the bottom pairing if he gets the call.
