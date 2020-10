Prout (upper body) is fully fit ahead of the 2020-21 campaign according to general manager Doug Wilson, Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com reports.

Prout played in just two games for the Sharks this season, serving primarily as an emergency depth option. As such, the organization could decide not to re-sign Prout this offseason, as he is set to become an unrestricted free agent on Oct. 9. The blueliner may need to settle for a two-way contract that allows a team to move him between the NHL and AHL.