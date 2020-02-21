Ryan (illness) is considered a game-time decision for Friday's clash with Boston, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports. He has been activated off of injured reserve in advance of the contest.

Coach Geoff Ward indicated that Ryan has a good chance to take the ice Friday after just a pair of games on the sidelines and his activation from injured reserve certainly bolsters that narrative. If cleared, he should slot into his usual role as a bottom-six forward.