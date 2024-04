Ryan logged an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Ryan snapped his 16-game point drought with a helper against his former team. The forward was scratched eight times during his slump -- he has been at risk of losing playing time since the Oilers acquired Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick from the Ducks at the trade deadline. Ryan's lack of offense, which has seen him put up 12 points and 46 shots on net over 68 games, makes him a non-factor in fantasy.