Ryan logged an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.

Ryan set up Evander Kane's hat-trick clinching tally into an empty net. The assist snapped a six-game point drought for Ryan. The 37-year-old forward has seen limited minutes in a fourth-line role with the Oilers at full health, which doesn't bode well for his scoring potential. Ryan has 10 points, 33 shots on net, 24 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 47 appearances this season.