Ryan scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Ryan snapped an eight-game point drought with his tally early in the third period to tie the game at 2-2. The 37-year-old forward continues to log bottom-six minutes, so his scoring contributions are often sparse at best. He's at nine points, 28 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 40 contests.