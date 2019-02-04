Flames' Derek Ryan: Makes good use of limited time
Ryan had a goal and an assist in Sunday's win over his former Carolina teammates.
All three former Hurricanes scored for the Flames on Sunday. Ryan saw just 11:51 of ice-time, but was on for both power play and short-handed situations. His assist came when the Flames were shorthanded, his fourth such assist this season.
