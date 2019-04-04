Ryan scored his 13th goal of the season in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Ducks.

The tally gives him 38 points, matching the amount he had last season. Both totals came at the 80-game mark of the respective campaigns. Ryan enjoyed prime deployment Wednesday on the top line between Johnny Gaudreau and Austin Czarnik, and if Sean Monahan is rested again Saturday, Ryan is likely to stay in that favorable spot. Otherwise, he would return to a fourth-line role.