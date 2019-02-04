Hathaway scored a short-handed goal in the Flames' 4-3 win over the Hurricanes on Sunday afternoon.

This gives Hathaway points in three consecutive games, but only four points in 15 games. It was also his first goal of the season. Hathaway is valued more for his defensive skills than his ability to score, as any time he's on the ice on a power play is virtually by accident.

