The Flames have acquired Rubins from the Senators for future considerations Friday.
Rubins will report to AHL Calgary. He had two goals and four assists in 42 games with AHL Belleville before the trade. Rubins played three NHL games with the Maple Leafs last season, with five shots on goal and 12 hits.
