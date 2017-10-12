Hrivik (undisclosed) was placed on waivers Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Hrivik -- who was previously on injured reserve -- appears to be back to 100 percent. As such, the Flames didn't have a spot for the 26-year-old on the 23-man roster and placed him on waivers for the purpose of reassignment. If the winger clears, he figures to be reassigned to AHL Stockton.